Death toll in Mexico quake hits 345

By Published:
Search and rescue workers remove a painting from a felled office building brought down by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, as others raise their arms as a sign for people to maintain silence during their search for survivors in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. As rescue operations stretched into day 5, residents throughout the capital have held out hope that dozens still missing might be found alive. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

MEXICO CITY (AP) – The death toll from the Sept. 19 earthquake in central Mexico has continued to inch upward more than a week later and now stands at 345.

National Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente reports that another death has been confirmed in the capital.

He said late Thursday on Twitter that the toll in Mexico City has reached 206. Most of the rubble has been cleared away from the 38 sites where buildings collapsed in the capital due to the magnitude 7.1 quake. There were also fatalities in the states of Morelos, Puebla, Mexico State, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s