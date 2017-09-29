Caught On Cam: Cop captures kidnapper

GLENDALE, Ohio (WLWT) — Body camera video from a Glendale, Ohio police officer shows a chase through Springfield Township Monday night.

It all started in Forest Park when officers responded to an abduction to a woman’s home. Police said the woman was getting home when three men approached her, her 15-month-old child and two other children.

Police said the men forced them into the home, grabbed $2,400 in cash, then took the toddler as ransom for more money.

The three suspects then drove off with a fourth suspect in a white Ford Explorer.

A Glendale police officer spotted the Explorer and followed it for several minutes before getting out of his cruiser and running after four suspects into the woods.

You can hear the officer yell commands at one suspect before he enters the woods.

“Get down, get down, get down. Taser, Taser, Taser,” the officer said.

