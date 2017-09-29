Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2017 Events

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risks and promote the value of screenings, treatment and early detection.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, organizations are hosting events throughout the raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.

Check them out below (and be sure to rock your pink this month).

October 2

Paint the Town Pink Kick Off at 2 p.m.

Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion (225 Candler Drive)

October 4

The St. Joseph’s/Candler SmartWomen Luncheon and Expo

This is an effort to raise money for the Telfair Mammography Fund. Anne Burrell is a guest speaker.

October 10

Paint the Town Pink in “Superhero Style”

Join the Appling Healthcare System for a night of BINGO, refreshments & fun

Tickets are $10 & can be purchased at the Appling Healthcare Gift Gallery, South Georgia Medical Associates, or at the door on the day of the event

Doors open at the Appling Healthcare System Cafeteria in Baxley, GA at 5:30 p.m. (Bingo at 6:30 p.m.)

Be sure to dress as your favorite superhero!

October 13

The Pink Hero Run 5k at 6 p.m.

Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion (225 Candler Drive)

Join SJ/C in this run to honor the heroes and breast cancer survivors.

Proceeds will benefit the Telfair Mammography Fund, which assists uninsured and underinsured women who can’t afford a necessary mammography screening.

Register by going to www.sjchs.org/herorun

October 24

Paint the Town Pink in Savannah, GA

SJ/C will host a free seminar on good breast health, breast cancer prevention, genetic cancer risk and testing, and lifestyle changes.

A Q&A session will follow the panel by experts from SJ/C’s Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion

Marsh Auditorium at Candler Hospital at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24

October 30

Mammography Day

SJ/C will complete hundreds of mammograms across the region, all in one day. Women can have their mammogram done at one of the six locations: The Telfair Pavilion at Candler St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Imaging Services SJ/C’s Telfair Imaging Center – Eisenhower SJ/C Imaging Center – Pooler Imaging Center at Belfair Towne Village East – Bluffton, SC Savannah Civic Center (SJ/C Mobile Mammography Unit on site)

