Bluffton Self Help announces Sips & Seafood Party

Bluffton Self Help is celebrating our 30th anniversary in conjunction with the Historic Bluffton Arts & Seafood Festival at the beautiful Hampton Lake. Join us as evening emcee David Lauderdale takes us down memory lane as we honor the late founder Mrs. Ida Martin and her family as well as various community members who helped Bluffton Self Help along the way. Gullah talented artist Amiri Geuka Farris, will be painting and donating his works to our live auction.

Celebrity Chef Duo Matt and Ted Lee will provide chef demonstration and entertainment throughout the evening as we enjoy savory recipes from the Lee Brothers, a signature cocktail from Tito’s vodka and fine wine. The goal is to raise resources for Bluffton Self Help through a live and silent auction featuring amazing items such a roundtrip JetBlue tickets, Katy Perry concert tickets and even a cocktail cruise on the May River.

This event WILL sell out. Get your tickets today.

WHAT: Bluffton Self Help is celebrating 30 years of serving the needs of our Bluffton neighbors. Bluffton Self Help is hosting a fundraising event in conjunction with the Historic Bluffton Arts & Seafood Festival. The event, Red Apron Sips & Seafood Party, will be a celebration of BSH’s 30th anniversary—30 years of serving neighbors in need throughout our community. The evening will include a celebrity chefs demonstration from the world famous Chef Duo, The Lee Brothers. Bluffton Self Help is excited to feature Lowcountry dining, savory cocktails along with live and silent auctions throughout the evening.

WHERE: The evening will be hosted at Hampton Lake on the banks of Crystal Lake, Hampton Lake’s newest property amidst their Crystal Lake lagoon. A tented event at the new amenity of Crystal Lake with lightning and tiki thatched roofs towards the back of the community.

TIME: Friday, October 20th 2017 at 6pm