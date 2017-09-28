Video: Emotional reunions follow Puerto Rico flights

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Emotional reunions could be seen at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday as people continue to escape from storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Most of the power is still out there, but the airport is operating again at nearly 100 percent capacity.

For some people, it feels like an evacuation.

The Wallace family has quite a story. Roland Wallace, a Vietnam veteran, was injured in St. Thomas during Irma. He was transported to Puerto Rico to be hospitalized. Then he disappeared during Maria and was just found alive. He is now safely back with his family in Florida.

“I have older sisters and they are waiting to speak with him also. So, I mean, we have all been through a lot, as far as Irma and Maria are concerned. I’m just glad we are one of those families that have a lot to be thankful for,” said Judy Wallace, Roland Wallace’s sister.

“Oh, I’m real happy, real thankful,” Roland Wallace said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2hzzYGb