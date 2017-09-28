Video: Baby found on side of road with birth certificate, $5,500 cash

(KFOR) A 1-month-old baby who was found on the side of an Oklahoma interstate is now in protective custody.

Oklahoma City police say a church group that was leaving Frontier City spotted the child on the side of I-40 on Saturday afternoon.

“I saw something out of the corner of my eye on the highway and I was like, ‘That looks like a baby.’ So I pulled over, backed up, there’s a baby here in a carrier,” the 911 caller said.

The driver said the baby was found about 20 miles from the Shawnee exit along I-40.

“And it’s on the side of I-40?” the dispatcher said.

“Yeah, I just picked him up and put him in the van,” the 911 caller said.

MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said the infant was about 10 feet from the shoulder of the highway and was found with a Social Security card, a birth certificate and $5,500 in cash.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2xAYwCJ