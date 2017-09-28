Video: A look inside devastated island of Vieques where residents remain isolated after storm

CNN’s Bill Weir travels to Vieques and shows us the plight of the almost 10,000 residents that survived the storm.

VIEQUES, Puerto Rico (CNN) — Puerto Rico needs a lot more help from the federal government, including food, water, and other basic necessities.

Ninety-seven percent of the island is without power and half the island’s 3.4 million residents do not have running water.

President Trump – who will visit the island next week – vows that “We will be there every step of the way until this job is done.”

There is growing frustration with the pace of the relief efforts.

One of the areas desperate for help is the island of Vieques.

The island, once a U.S. Navy bomb-testing site remains isolated.

Food is running out and many are still without power or communication–not even to the mainland.