SSU revives battle of the bands with “Marsh Madness”

Savannah State University is kicking off Homecoming Week by bringing music back!

The University by the Sea is putting on an epic battle of the bands competition featuring six of the most popular HBCU marching bands from all over the Southeast.

Organizers hope the inaugural event will shine a light on the importance of music and arts in our community and revive a once longstanding tradition.

The lineup includes SSU’s own Powerhouse of the South, Fort Valley State University, Benedict College, South Carolina State University and Edward Waters College.

Legendary hype man Fatman Scoop will also make a special appearance.

The event gets underway *this Sunday, October 1, from 3 to 7 pm.

Tickets range from $7 to $15. Children 5 and under get in free.

For more information, visit: ssuband.com