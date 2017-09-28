South University, National CyberWatch Center tackle cyber threat issues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – South University is joining other leaders to tackle a growing issue – cyber threats.

Just before the start of Cyber Security Month, the university has been granted membership in the National CyberWatch Center.

The organization is dedicated to furthering both information security education and the cybersecurity profession. National CyberWatch Center members include higher education institutions, government agencies and businesses.

South University now joins members from around the country who are on the forefront of educating and preparing a specialized workforce that will be key in preventing cybersecurity breaches and handling the growing issue of cyber threats.

“Cybersecurity impacts each one of us, and the effect of a security breach can be severe,” said South University College of Business Dean Cheryl Noll, Ph.D. “We are excited to join this group of leaders dedicated to making sure our country has a workforce prepared to meet the challenges of protecting our personal data, business operations and every other aspect of our lives that are vulnerable to a cyber-attack.”

Angelo Thalassinidis, Ph.D., chair of South University’s Department of Information Systems and Technology has been named to the National CyberWatch Center’s Curriculum Standards Panel.

Thalassinidis, along with other panel members, will develop guidelines for cybersecurity programs at colleges and universities.

October as National Cyber Security Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity.