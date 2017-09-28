Scalise feels ‘great’ to return after shooting

The Associated Press Published:
Steve Scalise
FILE - In May 17, 2017 file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, of La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility. That's the word from Rep. Steve Scalise's office. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Majority Whip Steve Scalise is telling his colleagues: “You have no idea how great this feels to be back at work in the people’s House.”

The Louisiana congressman was gravely wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice three months ago, returned to the Capitol on Thursday to cheers and a standing ovation in a packed House chamber.

Scalise described what transpired that early morning in June, thanked the members of the U.S. Capitol Police who exchanged fire with the gunman and the physicians who put him back together. He also thanked his wife, Jennifer, who watched from the visitor’s gallery.

Speaker Paul Ryan welcomed Scalise with the words, “our prayers have been answered.”

President Trump lauded Scalise’s return today, hailing his bravery.

“Oh, he’s a special man, brave, just a great guy, a great friend of mine. We’re so excited,” Trump said, “What happened to him, just horrible. We are happy.”

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.

