Savannah City Council Moves to fund new precincts

Savannah — (WSAV)

The City of Savannah takes another major step forward to form its own police department once again.

The city council approved one million dollars to pay for new precincts for officers.

Dozens of Savannah City Police Officers are currently working in three precincts owned by Chatham County.

The county owns the facilities at Whitfield, Islands and West Chatham. And, by next February, county leaders will need to take over their own precincts to house members of the new Chatham County Police Department — which means officers with the Savannah Police Department may have to move.

“In the case of a divorce then, we have to be able to get our stuff and get out,” says Alderman Van Johnson, Savannah City Council.

“This is an opportunity for the City of Savannah, Chief Lumpkin, city manager and aldermen to concentrate on the City of Savannah. They have major issues,” says Lee Smith, County Manager.

The county plans to take over the Whitfield Precinct this fall.