SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman with a history of shoplifting and methamphetamine abuse is wanted by Chatham County Superior Court.

Police are looking for Kelly Camp. She is 5’9″ and approximately 180 lbs. with shoulder-length brown hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020 to submit an anonymous tip.