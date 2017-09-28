Police investigate credit card skimmers found at Hardeeville gas station

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — Credit Card Skimming Devices have been discovered on gas pumps located at the Tiger Stop Blue Water Station #9 at I-95 exit 8 within the City of Hardeeville.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture sent out an inspector to investigate a complaint of a potential skimmer device located at the business after a patron was alerted by their bank to fraudulent activity on their credit card.

The Hardeeville Police Department recovered the skimmer devices and are working with the affected business to identify suspects. The affected pumps have been inspected and returned to normal service.

It is unknown how long the skimming devices may have been in place. Citizens are urged to check bank statements and credit reports for any suspicious activity. The devices were located inside the electronic panels of the gas pumps and not easily identifiable to customers.

Surrounding fueling stations are being checked for skimming devices. Staff and citizens are urged to report any suspicious activity or devices. This is the fourth incident this year of skimming devices located at the Tiger Stop Blue Water Station #9 within the City of Hardeeville.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hardeeville Police Department at (843) 784-2233 or (843) 784-6668. A caller’s identity can remain anonymous.