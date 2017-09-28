Our Hometown: Savannah Art Walk kicks off new season

Published:

It’s mission is to create an inspiring and positive Art event for locals and tourists alike.

Savannah Art Walk is back!

Now in its fourth year, the event aims to connect the community with area artists while increasing business to our city’s downtown galleries.

The season opener kicks off Saturday, September 30, at 2 o’clock at the Brice Hotel with a free wine pour and tour to artists and galleries in Historic Savannah.

It ends with an after party at 6.

The walk is FREE and open to the public.

Reservations are preferred but not required.

If you miss this weekend’s event, don’t worry, it takes place every second Saturday through June of 2018.

Click here for more information.

 

