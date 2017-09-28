Ottawa Farms hosts 4th Annual Rodeo

By Published:

Justin Thigpen and Matt McGee of Ottawa Farms joined the conversation to talk about the 4th Annual Ottawa Farms Rodeo.

The 4th Annual Ottawa Farms Rodeo takes place on Sept. 29 & 30. Gates open at 6 pm and the rodeo kicks off at 7:30 pm nightly. This family-friendly event is an IPRA affiliated rodeo which brings nationally ranked athletes to center stage as they qualify to compete at the IPRA Finals later in the season.

Tickets are $13 in advance/$15 at the gate.

For more information on the event, click here.

