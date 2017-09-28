Members, visitors gather for first service since Tennessee church shooting

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Dozens piled into the fellowship hall of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ Wednesday night for the first service since a deadly shooting on Sunday.

The Tennessee church hosted nearly 50 people for a night of song, prayer and fellowship.

Catherine Dickerson, who was shot in the attack on Sunday was there, singing every note of every hymn.

Members of the Metro Police and Metro Fire Department stood vigilant in the parking lot for extra security as church regulars and guests gathered inside.

“Even though I have never been to this church, I am part of God’s kingdom and I feel like we are all as one, and I want to pay my respects for the church,” says Jimmie Fitzgerald, a visitor.

The suspected gunman, 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.