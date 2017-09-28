Kiwanis Club of Skidaway awards $56,000 to local non-profits

Savannah (WSAV) – The Kiwanis Club of Skidaway presented $56,000 to local charities during its annual awarding of grants event Thursday morning at The Landings.

“The Kiwanis Club is pleased that we are able to help local service organizations meet their needs this year,” said Ben Gustafson, Kiwanis President. “We care deeply about the children of Chatham County, especially at-risk children who need help to grow, learn, be safe and lead healthy, productive lives.”

The mission of the Kiwanis Club of Skidaway is to help at-risk children in the Savannah area. The Kiwanians of Skidaway spend countless hours volunteering and raising money through events, member support and corporate donations to help those in need.

Organizations receiving a 2017-2018 grant include:

-America’s Second Harvest — Kids Cafe

-Backpack Buddies of Skidaway Island

-Childhood Cancer Family Support Fund

-Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center

-Coastal Conservation Association

-Congregation Agudath Achim (Back Pack Buddies)

-Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation

-Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center

-Family Promise of Greater Savannah

-Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes

-Greenbriar Children’s Center

-Hesse K8 PTA

-Horizons Savannah

-Junior Achievement

-Local Outreach Volunteers Educators (L.O.V.E.)

-Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire

-National Museum of the Mighty 8th Air Force

-Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter

-Performance Initiatives Fitness Savannah

-Social Apostolate

-Special Olympics

-Union Mission

-Wesley Community Centers of Savannah

-Youth Challenge Academy