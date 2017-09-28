Inmate recorded apology hours before he thought he’d die

KATE BUMBRICK, Associated Press Published:
pictured: Keith Leroy Tharpe

ATLANTA (AP) – Shortly before he thought he would be put to death, a Georgia death row inmate recorded an apology to the family of the woman he killed.

Keith Leroy Tharpe was scheduled to be executed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. But the U.S. Supreme Court stepped in a little after 10:30 p.m., granting a temporary stay after Tharpe’s lawyers argued his death sentence was tainted by a juror’s racial bias.

Tharpe was convicted of murder and kidnapping in the September 1990 slaying of Jacquelyn Freeman, his sister-in-law.

The Georgia Department of Corrections allows inmates to record a final statement at about 5 p.m. on the day they are set to be executed.

According to a transcript of his statement, Tharpe apologized to Freeman’s family and said he hopes they can forgive him.

