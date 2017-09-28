Glynn County police seek aggravated battery suspect

By Published:
Tyler Aceto, 28 of Glynn County [via Glynn County Police Department]

ST. SIMONS, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for aggravated battery.

Tyler Aceto, 26 of Liberty County, has been identified for assaulting Donovan Norris, 28 of Glynn County.

Just after 2:00 a.m. on September 24, Norris was assaulted on the sidewalk outside of a bar in the 200 block of Mallory Street on St. Simons Island.

Norris sustained injuries to his head area. Due to the severity of those injuries, he was transferred to Memorial Hospital in Savannah where he remains in stable condition.

A warrant has been issued for Aceto’s arrest, charging him with one count of Aggravated Battery, a felony.

Police say Aceto resides in Liberty County but is known to frequent the Glynn County area.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Tyler Aceto, you are encouraged to contact the Glynn County Police Department at 912.554.3645, the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333 or your local law enforcement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s