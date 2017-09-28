Garrison School for the Arts to host Savannah en Pointe Dance Festival

Its mission is to celebrate excellence in dance education in the Savannah area.

Next month, Garrison School for the Arts is hosting its first ever Savannah en Pointe Dance Festival.

Students will participate in master classes taught by dance educators from around the area.

Studios are invited to participate in a showcase performance to receive feedback on choreography and technique from unbiased dance professionals and experts.

The dates for this year are Friday through Sunday, October 20-22, 2017. Grand masterclasses will be offered Friday evening for intermediate and advanced level dancers.

Registration is now underway.

Click here for more details.