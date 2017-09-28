Food Fight: Savannah Bananas ‘will not tolerate’ new Macon Bacon team

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas have been the only Georgia franchise in the Coastal Plain League (CPL) since 2016, but now a new team is in town.

Welcome to the Peach State, Macon Bacon.

The team was among five finalists selected in August from nearly 1,500 submissions for the Coastal Plain League.

Macon Bacon is now the 16th team in the CPL league, which features franchises in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The Savannah Bananas launched on February 25, 2016, and have since won the Coastal Plain League Championship and set a CPL record for attendance.

But the Bananas, well known for their unique name, are up against a new food franchise.

Macon Bacon unveiled their team name on Wednesday, September 27, at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

Among the other name contenders were Macon Hits, Macon Heat, Macon Soul and Macon Noise.

Much like Savannah, Macon chose the tastier route. And needless to say, the announcement launched a social media food fight.

The Savannah Bananas released an official protest video today, stating that they “will not tolerate the Macon Bacon.”

In the video, they urge fans to help #StopTheSizzle and save an adorable pig named Chunk — all to the tune of Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel.”

The rivalry is all in good taste, but one question remains. Who will you side with?