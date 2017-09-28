Fall Astronomy Events You Don’t Want to Miss

It may not feel much like fall right now, but soon it will! When the temperature drops, it will be perfect weather to enjoy these upcoming celestial events.

1. October 5th ~ Harvest Moon: This is one of the most well known full moons of the year. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, this full moon provides the most light at the time when it’s needed most – to complete the harvest.

2. October 20-21 ~ Orionid Meteor Shower: Meteor showers frequent the night sky during the fall season. Usually a shower peaks once every few weeks. The Orionids comprise of one of the bigger meteor showers of the season. This one also falls on the weekend, peaking on Friday night, October 20th. You could see as much as 25 meteors an hour in dark rural areas.

3. November 13th ~ Venus and Jupiter: Two of the brightest planets in the sky will appear extremely close to each other in the pre-dawn sky. They will actually be so close that they may look like one giant star. This is called a conjunction.

4. December 3rd ~ Supermoon: The only supermoon of 2017 will rise on December 3rd. Get ready for coastal flooding too! A supermoon is a term referring to a full moon around the same time that the moon is near perigee, or at the point in its orbit where its is closest to the Earth. The moon will appear larger and brighter than normal.

5. December 13th ~ Geminid Meteor Shower: This is one of the best meteor showers of the year. You could see up to 120 meteors per hour.This will happen right before the new moon, and this is good. There will be very little natural light so viewing could be ideal.

(***source: NOAA, Accuweather***)