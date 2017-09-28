Emergency officials warn storm damage victims of scammers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Emergency Management leaders urge home and business owners dealing with damage from Tropical Storm Irma to look out for potential scams.

Nearly 13,000 Georgians have registered for federal assistance to recover from storm and flood damage. More than $4 million has been approved for eligible disaster survivors.

But many storm victims are vulnerable to scammers who promise to get things repaired quickly.

Chatham County Emergency Management officials released the following list to help prevent disaster fraud:

When approached by a FEMA representative, ask to see their employee ID badge

FEMA shirts or jackets are not proof of identity. Representatives, including inspectors, will have a laminated photo ID

FEMA representatives cannot promise how quickly work will be done

Do not sign contracts with blank spaces, or anything you don’t understand.

If you have any questions you can still call the consumer services hotline from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FEMA disaster assistance centers are also available on Tybee Island and in Liberty County.