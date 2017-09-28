Detectives: Clown who killed woman later married her widower

TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press Published:
Investigators say Shelia Keen Warren dressed as a clown when she gunned down her romantic rival 27 years ago.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Sheriff’s detectives say advances in DNA technology led to the arrest in connection with the 1990 fatal shooting of a Florida woman by an assailant dressed as a clown.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that without the advances, detectives would not have been able to conclusively tie 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren to the slaying of Marlene Warren.

Detectives say Sheila Keen Warren was rumored to be having an affair with the victim’s husband and married him 12 years later.

Sheila Keen Warren was arrested Tuesday in Abingdon, Virginia, where the couple now lives. She has waived extradition and will soon be returned to Florida. It is not known if she has an attorney.

Marlene Warren was shot by a clown who came to her door and handed her flowers and balloons.

