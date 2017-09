Savannah has a rich and diverse history. Small Treasures, an exhibit on display at City Hall through December, brings together a unique sampling of artifacts from eight of Savannah’s premier cultural institutions.

Luciana Spracher joins the conversation with information on how you can attend an upcoming open house and contribute to the city’s collection.

Treasures of the Archives Open House

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, October 6

City Hall

2nd floor Council Chambers

