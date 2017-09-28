BREAKING: City passes resolution to change name of Talmadge Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah City Council unanimously passed a resolution today to change the name of the Talmadge Bridge to the Savannah Bridge.

City Council will send the resolution to Governor Deal, the Georgia Department of Transportation, and the Chatham County delegation, encouraging them to follow through with the name change.

Former Mayor Otis Johnson spoke at the City Council meeting today, saying he was proud of the vote. He hopes that the County Commission will follow the City Council’s example and pass a resolution to make the name change official.

The Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge was initially named in 1954 to honor Governor Eugene Talmadge.

Historians say Talmadge was an avowed racist and segregationist who opposed social and political equality.

