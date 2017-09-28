‘Bra Project’ celebrates breast cancer survivors

Local art students are showing their creativity to raise awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

Tuesday, October 3, Pinnacle Plastic Surgery will unveil their works in what it calls, “The Bra Project.”

Now in its third year, the unique traveling exhibit will make stops around the Lowcountry. Money raised will be donated to DragonBoat Beaufort— an organization that touches the lives of local cancer survivors by providing meals, hats bandanas, handwritten cards and more during and after treatment.

 

