Beaufort County to close Debris Management Sites

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Debris Management Sites opened by Beaufort County following Hurricane Irma will close at 7 p.m. on October 8.

After October 9, residents may dispose of any remaining storm debris at any of the County’s Convenience.

Debris Management Sites are currently open in the following locations:

  • Barnell Resources
  • Daufuskie Island
  • Ihly Farms
  • Pinckney Point

At these sites, residents may dispose of Class 1 and 2 debris, as well as white goods debris.

Additional information can be obtained on the Beaufort County website or by calling the Solid Waste and Recycling Office at 843-255-2736.

