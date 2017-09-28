Advice from Georgia Attorney General on protecting your identity after Equifax breach

If you have been worrying a little about the big Equifax data breach, there are some things you can do to protect your credit and your identity. Freezing your credit is a good first step.

Still, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr offers additional advice. “In the wake of the Equifax data breach, it’s important to consider steps you can take to minimize your risk of identity theft,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. Credit freezes are a first step; however, that won’t protect you from all the possible implications of this hack. In addition to freezing your credit and monitoring your accounts, we are encouraging Georgians to take the following measures to protect yourself from this breach.”



Other issues:

Tax Refunds – Crooks can use your Social Security number to file taxes in your name and steal your refund. Advice: file early in 2018 and take advantage of the PIN Protection offered by the Internal Revenue Service.

Social Security – If identity thieves have enough personal information about you – including Social Security number, date of birth, mother’s maiden name and information from your credit report – they can register as you by creating an only account on the Social Security Administration’s website. They could change your address to theirs and start collecting your benefits. The Attorney General’s office says if you do not have an online account already, it’s a good idea to create one to confirm that your address and other information is correct.

Health Insurance – An identity thief might e able to access your health insurance account and use it to get coverage for his or her own medical care and prescriptions. You can protect yourself by: 1) reviewing your health insurance bills and statements carefully to make sure you are not being charged for services you did not receive. If you find an error, contact your insurance provider’s anti-fraud department immediately. 2) Check your credit reports regularly to see if there are any medical collection items you do not recognize. 3) Register with your insurance provider’s online portal so you can easily view Explanations of Benefits and see who the service providers were. 4) If available, sign up for fraud alerts from your insurance provider so you can be notified via text or email of any benefit payments. 5) Review your free annual MIB Consumer File to see what medical and personal information about you has been reported by health, life, disability and other member insurers.

Driver’s License – If an identity thief uses your driver’s license number to create a fake license, any moving violations or failures to appear in court the person commits could be attributed to you. This could lead to misapplied suspensions to your driver’s license and arrest warrants issued in your name. You can create an online account with the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) so you can check your driving history periodically for any discrepancies or notices of changes to your record.