3 Changes In Arrow Season 6 That Fans Should Be Pumped About

Speaking of fidelity to the comics, it also sounds like many key visual elements of Oliver Queen might become more faithful to the source material as well. Later in Stephen Amell’s panel at Heroes & Villains Fan Fest, the actor explained that we would see a new suit at some point during Season 6 (his fourth incarnation since coming home to Star City), as well as a brand-new trick arrow that will come into play during the four-way Arrow-verse crossover. We do not know what this trick arrow will look like yet, but it will have big shoes to fill if it wants to match the boxing glove arrow. That said, there’s one thing that we can all agree on: with a new suit on the way, it’s time for Oliver to get his fedora and goatee!

Arrow will return to The CW for its sixth season on Thursday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET — rounding out all of the Arrow-verse shows set to come back this fall.