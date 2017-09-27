St. Helena farmer loses entire crop third year in a row

St. Helena Island, SC (WSAV) – Lowcountry farmer Jacky Frazier can’t catch a break from Mother Nature. For the third year in a row, he’s having to get rid of a season’s work and start back at square one.

As soon as you pull up at Barefoot Farms on St Helena Island, you can sense something is off.

“It’s hard,” Frazier said. “We are surviving, we make do.”

You don’t usually see the tractor in park or Frazier taking a break either.

But once again, he’s landed on the losing end with mother nature.

“We lost our grains, our lettuce, our tomatoes and our watermelons,” Frazier said of Tropical Storm Irma.

“Soon as we thought we were over, we were back at the same place, we keep backing up,” he said.

What’s filling the bins now is brought in from other areas. And that’s a tough pill for the local farmer to swallow.

“Like I say, we are just surviving. That’s it,” Frazier said.

To make matters even worse, the temporary closing of Hunting Island State Park wipes out about 70 percent of his traffic flow.

He knows the figure because Hurricane Matthew put him in the same boat last year.

“The tourists are not here and when Hunting Island is closed, it hurts real bad,” he said.

So he’s left depending on the locals, like Shureka Brodus, who stops by every day for a little bag of food. A 30 year tradition she’s determined to pass on.

“Even if I move out of town, I’m always going to support Barefoot. Because I grew up here,” Brodus said.

For 68 years now, this way of living is all Frazier’s known.

And he’s learned even in the worst of times somehow smiling makes this survival-mode a little easier.

“Well, ain’t gonna cry about it. It’s not gonna change,” he said.

