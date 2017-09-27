South Carolina seeing an increase in fire fatalities

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – This year, South Carolina is on track to break its record for the number of fire deaths in the state. It’s currently in the top 5 states per capita per 100,000 for fire fatalities, it’s had the top spot 19 times in the last 50 years and fire officials fear this year may be the 20th.

In 2016, the state saw 77 fire fatalities. Today, with three more months left in the year, we’ve already reached that number, according to the South Carolina State Fire Marshal.

“South Carolina fits all the statistics in terms of income, education, we’re protected by largely volunteer fire departments which is going to cause a delay in response because those people are responding from home or work to go get the fire truck,” said Daniel Byrne with the Burton Fire Department.

Last year, Beaufort County had one fire fatality, so far this year, we’ve had four. Three just in September, as a mobile home fire claimed the lives of a 23-year-old, a 10-year-old, and 4-year old.

“There’s no way of knowing because of the extent of the damage in the home if the smoke detector was working but every indication was that there was no smoke detector in the home,” said Byrne.

The fourth death in Beaufort this year was also in a mobile home. In fact, stats show South Carolina is the leading state for those living in mobile homes.

“Mobile home fires are definitely more deadly and more dangerous than a fire in a residential home because of the nature of the construction and the size of the home itself,” Byrne said.

Whether a house or a mobile home, the cause of the spike is the same as the solution: smoke detectors.

“The homes that were responding to that there’s been fatalities, there’s no smoke detector working in the house that we could determine,” said Byrne, “The homes where everybody’s escaped and fire damages were minimized, we’re homes that had working smoke detectors.”