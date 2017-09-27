Riverdale: Hiram Lodge revealed in first look at Mark Consuelos from season 2

He’s arrived!!! For all of the first season, Riverdale fans heard characters talk about Veronica’s infamous father, Hiram Lodge (Pitch‘s Mark Consuelos), but the imprisoned businessman was never seen. “I like to say he’s like Jaws,” says Consuelos. “You didn’t see him. You knew he was there. There’s danger there. His presence is felt.” Well that all changes in season two.

EW has your exclusive first look (below) at the debut of Consuelos as Hiram, alongside wife Hermione (Marisol Nichols). Says Consuelos, “He loves loves loves his family and he’s fiercely protective over all of that and anything that has anything to do or comes into contact with his family. Also, he probably loves power a little bit too. He’s enamored with that.”

Hiram also cares greatly about his daughter, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and begins to potentially influence her boyfriend, Archie (KJ Apa). Teases Consuelos, “Is he manipulating him or is mentoring him? Is he mentoring him or is seeing what he’s made of? You really really don’t know, and I think that’s the fun part.”

Riverdale‘s second season premieres Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. on The CW.