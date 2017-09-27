Police seek identity of armed robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s Robbery Unit is asking for help identifying a man who robbed Subway on Broughton Street over the weekend.

The unidentified man entered Subway, 131 E. Broughton Street, about 6 p.m. on September 23 and displayed a gun and demanded cash. After receiving cash, the man ran from the business.

He was described as a Hispanic or biracial man who is about 6-feet tall. He was wearing blue and white shorts and a long sleeve black shirt with a blue shirt underneath.

He was possibly traveling in a black Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows and a Florida tag.

The man is possibly linked to a separate armed robbery at Firehouse Subs, 1935 E. Victory Drive, that also occurred on September 23.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to detectives at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.