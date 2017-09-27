Pet Owners in three Savannah neighborhoods report dogs attacking their cats

“They dragged her all the way down to there and when we came out, they apparently dropped her and ran,” says Mike Mabry. He’s talking about his cat Peepeye (which he pronounces Pea-pie.) His cat died Wednesday morning after being attacked by two dogs late Monday. He and a neighbor heard the cat’s screams and rushed outside with a flashlight.

“The only thing we could describe is one (dog) was light in color and one was dark in color and they had full tails,” said.

Mabry says he later heard other cats had been attacked. “At least nine other attacks I’ve got a list here of people who have been calling me,” he said.

Kerry Sirevicious with Chatham County Animal Services says “we just heard of this this week and I’ve heard everything from 9 to 20 cats and what seems to have happened is they think somebody abandoned dogs right before hurricane Irma.”

Sirevicious says they’re setting traps for the dogs now and are asking cat owners not to let their cats go outside and not to leave cat food outside either.

Mabry told us he had hope his cat might survive after taking her to the vet Tuesday morning. “But then I woke up this morning and she was laid out,” he said. Mabry got emotional then and said it’s hard to lose a pet.

He lives in the Crest Hill subdivision, but pet owners in Mayfair and Halcyon Hills have also reported cats being attacked and killed.

Animal Services is asking anyone with information or concerns to contact them at 912-652-6575.