Operation Clear Track focuses on railroad safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police in Chatham County were part of a historic law enforcement operation on Tuesday.

The goal was to save lives where the roads cross the rails.

At 37th Street and Habersham in Savannah, this intersection is one of hundreds of intersections where pavement and railroad tracks intersect in Chatham County.

It’s National Railroad Safety Week and there is a need to push that safety message here and across the state.

Operation Clear Track is set up at one of the busiest railroad crossings in the county, near Hwy. 21 and Dean Forest Road. Officers do more than sit at the intersection looking for law breakers–they are taking the message to motorists, handing out potentially life-saving information.

Cpl. Robie Walp, of SCMPD said, “I’d rather bring your attention to the dangers then have to come out and work a wreck where you have failed to follow the rules.”

Reinforcing the rules of the road as they apply to railroad crossings will hopefully save lives.

“When there is a red light for a road on or near a railroad crossing, people don’t clear the railroad. The law is you’re supposed to not stop on the track. You’re supposed to either stop before or get all the way across.”

These lights are part of and his law enforcement attempt. It’s the largest ever, simultaneous railroad safety operation ever conducted in the United States. It’s important here in Georgia because the peach state makes the top 10 when it comes to vehicle and pedestrian collisions with trains.

“If your vehicle gets hit by a by a train, the probability of you surviving that crash is very low.”

The top three states for deadly railroad crossing collisions are Texas, California and Illinois. Georgia ranks fifth. Operation Lifesaver reports Georgia’s high ranking is due to the high volume of train traffic, with high motor vehicle traffic, so when you add the high number of railroad crossings, the peach state makes the top 10 perennially. Police hope Operation Clear Track resonates beyond rail safety week.