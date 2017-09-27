Newlywed man killed, husband tied up in home invasion

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) – Police say a newlywed man was shot and killed and his husband was tied up during a home invasion in Georgia.

Stone Mountain police told WSB-TV that two men forced themselves into 48-year-old Theo Moore’s house as he came back from walking his dog Monday morning.

The police report says Moore’s husband heard two gunshots and was subsequently confronted by the gunmen, who demanded money and tied him up and put him in a closet.

Police say the burglars then ransacked the home for more than 90 minutes, taking several televisions, and then fled in Moore’s car. Sgt. Manuel Norrington described the length of time stayed as unusual.

Police say the couple installed surveillance cameras after an attempted break-in two weeks ago.

Moore and his husband married two months ago.