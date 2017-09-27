NC Outer Banks preps for Maria; storm regains strength, becomes hurricane again

(WCNC/AP) Preparation for Tropical Storm Maria is underway along North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

National Hurricane Center reports Maria regains strength and becomes hurricane again off North Carolina.

Hyde County officials suspended ferry services Tuesday due to the unsafe conditions. The choppy sea also ended the mandatory evacuation on Okracoke.

“I mean do absolutely every you can to be safe,” said Diane Dreisigaker, a resident of Frisco. “You have to over-prepare to be ready.”

Tropical Storm Maria isn’t projected to make landfall on the Outer Banks, but Maria could bring two to four feet of storm surge, which prompted the evacuation of Cape Hatteras and Okracoke Island.

