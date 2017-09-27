Metro seeks woman accused of scamming 86-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Southside Precinct investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a female suspected in a Sept. 15 theft in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street.

The woman is believed to have scammed an 86-year-old woman out of $3,000. The suspect is described as a gray-haired black woman who is about 60-70 years old, approximately 5-foot-6 and 225 lbs. At the time of the theft, she was wearing a white dress.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 351-3403.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.