Local leaders host ‘Georgia Dream Program’ workshops

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — State Representative Carl Gilliard will host the first of many homeowner workshops on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Garden City Hall. Today’s event begins at 10 a.m.

They will also have an evening workshop at 5 p.m. at the Carver Heights Community Center.

The idea behind the workshops is to inform people about the “Georgia Dream Program” which helps aspiring home owners to apply for “first mortgage loans.”

They’re also going to have information about down payment assistance and general home buyer education.

The Georgia Dream Homeownership Program provides $15,000 in down payment assistance to qualified applicants.

The Neighborhood Improvement Association will also be helping aspiring homeowners will local payment assistance.

To qualify, you will need to have a certain “beacon” score, which is simply a score, similar to a “fico score” used to determine your credit-worthiness.

You may qualify if you are a first time home buyer and meet the following criteria:

You are purchasing a previously occupied home. The home is located in Chatham County. You are able to contribute a minimum of $1,000 to the purchase price. Your household income does not exceed $60,500 for 1 or 2 person household; or $69,500 for a 3 or more person household.

If you have any questions, you can call 912-436-5325.