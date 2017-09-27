KISS holds hurricane benefit concert for Texas high school

Related Coverage How you can help Hurricane Harvey survivors

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KPRC) – Nearly 350 students from Kingwood High School got the chance to not only attend a KISS concert Tuesday, they got to meet the legendary rock band and dance during the performance.

The band used its concert at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land to raise awareness about a fundraiser to help the school, which sustained major damage during Hurricane Harvey.

The storm’s floodwaters destroyed band, choir, orchestra and theater equipment in the fine arts department.

The entire first floor of Kingwood High School flooded, forcing the school to close its doors for the school year.

Kingwood High School faculty and staff are sharing a campus with Summer Creek High School. Kingwood High School Principal Ted Landry said they’re working off of a split day, meaning his students and staff occupy Summer Creek High School in the afternoons.

“Music is such an integral part of growing up, and when school music is in danger and when instruments are in short supply it’s really a call for people in positions like us to come out and say, ‘This can’t happen,'” KISS guitarist Paul Stanley said. “So, whether it’s donations on our part or making the public aware of it, music is essential.”

