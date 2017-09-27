Job Report: 2 local job fairs announced; Volvo expanding site in SC

Getting us back to work now:

Volvo announced plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Berkeley County, S.C. The company will invest more than $1 billion in the state. Volvo not only plans to create the S60 model at the plant, but also the XC-90 SUV. The expansion will create more than 1,900 new jobs. Construction on the facility is set to be complete in 2021. The state plans to request $46 million in bonds to offset the cost of infrastructure improvements.

Bryan County job fair:

A job fair is happening in Ellabell this afternoon, Wednesday Sept. 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hendrix Park Gym on Wilma Edwards Road.

Employers expected to be there include the U.S. Air Force, Blue Bell Creameries, Bryan County Schools and many more.

Job seekers should come dressed in professional attire and bring plenty of resumes.

JCB in Pooler job fair:

And there’s a job fair in Pooler on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m.-noon on Bamford Boulevard.

JCB Manufacturing is looking to fill positions in assembly, fabrication, repair and more.

Bring your resume, a valid state-issued ID and proof of relevant certifications.