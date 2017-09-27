Hyatt Regency completes storm repairs after Irma

(SAVANNAH) A Hostess City hotel bounces back after damage from Tropical Storm Irma after her water-logged march across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. The Hyatt Regency’s ballroom overlooking the Savannah River offers a great view, but once again paid the price for it’s proximity the the water’s edge. Mark Dickerson is the hotel’s Director of Sales & Events: “It’s such a unique space, I mean, it is the closest venue to the river. And I guess with the good you have to get the bad.” Dickerson said.

At the height of the flooding, more than a foot of water was standing in the ballroom, but Dickerson says as soon as the as the water’s receded, work to deal with the damage moved forward quickly. “They took everything out, you know, all of the glue and everything else, and then there’s a special conditioning that has to go down because of the water, we pulled up the baseboards all the way around, making sure special treatment was put in. Laid the brand new carpet, put everything back in, so it was quite a job.” said Dickerson.

General Manager, Amir Blattner says the work is complete just in time for the hotel’s busiest event season. Dickerson adds that it’s going to be happier holidays now the hotel is ready to serve their customers in their 9,000 square foot space.

” Just in time for the holiday season. Because now when you move from the end of September into October a lot of people are saying hey where can we have a holiday party, get together, whether it be via a massive party that would fill this up, or something very small, we are able to do all of it. The great part about that is we can have those fantastic Christmas parties, New Year’s parties, anything that people need right here, like I said I think the most unique venue in Savannah.” Dickerson said. The ballroom is the only area of the hotel damaged during Tropical Storm Irma.

