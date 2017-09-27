Education Report: Georgia, SC outperform on testing

In our education report, there’s good news for both South Carolina and Georgia students. The College Board released SAT and AP numbers on Tuesday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Education, South Carolina students continue to outperform the national average on both the SAT and Advanced Placement exams.

South Carolina students also exceeded the nation on eight out of the top 10 subjects, as well as scored above the national average on the newly redesigned SAT college entrance exam.

And the Georgia Department of Education tells us students in the Peach State out-performed the nation in evidence-based reading and writing on the SAT.

They also say significantly more students in Georgia take the SAT than the nationwide percentage– with 61 percent of 2017 grads taking the exam while still in high school compared to 47 percent nationally.