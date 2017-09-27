Eat, Drink & Be Merry at the St. Simons Island Food & Spirits Festival

By Published:

Are you ready for some great food and drinks?

Then it’s time for a trip to St. Simons Island for the St. Simons Food and Spirit Festival!

It begins Wednesday, October 4th and continues through Sunday, October 8th.

Patty Crosby with Hospice of the Golden Isles and Chef Kurtis Schuum visited The Bridge on Wednesday to tell us about the events planned each day and all of the new things you can look forward to when you attend, including: New Southern Soul Barbecue’s FIREBOX competition, Flights & Bites and a new culinary and beverage series.

Click ‘play’ to learn more about why it was important for Chef Schuum to get involved with the fest, what he brought by for us to taste and how the money is going to help a good cause.

 

Click here to learn more and buy your tickets.

