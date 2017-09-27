Community Care Services Program: Helping elderly loved ones live comfortably

When Tropical Storm Irma threatened the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, local organizations came together to help.

Coastal Community Care Services is one of the organizations, always ready to help people in their time of need.

Cynthia Shields, the Program Manager, joined the conversation on Wednesday, to share how Coastal Community Care Services helps care for individuals that meet the level of care for nursing home placement—but prefer to stay in the comfort of their homes.

Shields say Coastal Community Care Services is a state, medicaid waivered program, that covers 9 county areas, from Bulloch County to Camden County.

Click ‘play’ to learn more about the services the program provides, how the application process works and about Caregiver’s Appreciation Day.

To apply, call the Area Agency on Aging: 1-(800)-580-6860.