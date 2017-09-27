Coastal Heritage Society Presents 2017 Battlefield Memorial March Event

SAVANNAH, GA – Sept. 25, 2017 – On Monday, October 9th Coastal Heritage Society will honor the soldiers that fought during the 1779 Battle of Savannah, one of the most significant conflicts during Savannah’s Revolutionary War history and one of the war’s most pivotal battles.

Our Battlefield Memorial March event will lead guests through the footsteps of soldiers on that historic day in 1779, in celebration of the 238th anniversary. The march begins promptly at 7 am. All march participants will meet in the Savannah History Museum parking lot at 6:45 am. After the march a wreath laying and remembrance ceremony will be held on Battlefield Park.

“There is something special about being on this ground at dawn and walking up the path at the same hour on the same day that these soldiers fought here,” said Emily Beck, Manager of Interpretation of Coastal Heritage Society. “That is what makes Battlefield Memorial March such a meaningful experience for our visitors.”

This year, Coastal Heritage Society’s Battlefield Memorial March will commemorate the Battle of Savannah with a special tribute to General Casimir Pulaski, General Tadeusz Kosciuszko, Captain Jan Zielinski and the Polish legacy in Savannah.

This event is free and open to the public. Light breakfast refreshments and coffee will be served for all attendees following the ceremony. Battlefield Memorial March is made possible thanks to support from the Savannah General K. Pulaski Committee and Georgia Humanities Council.

