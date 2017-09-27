Atlanta committee advances marijuana decriminalization bill

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The Atlanta City Council is one vote away from decriminalizing possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.

The City Council’s Public Safety Committee approved the bill Tuesday afternoon, and it will now go before the full council on Monday.

The current law allows for a penalty of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail for anyone caught in possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.

Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall spoke with WSB-TV about the proposal. He is in support of the bill and said this is a racial issue.

“Ninety percent of the people who are in our jails for possession of marijuana are young African-Americans,” Hall said. “People are losing their jobs. People are losing their scholarships. Families are being torn apart for something that we should really be ashamed of.”

But with the approval on Tuesday, there were some reservations from other committee members.

“I think there ought to be controls on substances like this,” City Councilman Ivory Young said. “We need to be very careful because as quickly as we provide a license to do certain things it often becomes legal precedent.”

If passed on Monday, the new law would not legalize marijuana in Atlanta, but the penalty for possession of less than 1 ounce would be lowered to a $75 ticket and no jail time.

Information from WSB-TV