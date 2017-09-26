Video: Savannah serves as staging area for Puerto Rico relief; Fort Stewart also sends soldiers to area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Relief and recovery efforts are underway here in Savannah for those who have lost nearly everything in Hurricane Maria.

Fort Stewart soldiers are deploying to Puerto Rico Tuesday morning. We’re told they will assist with Hurricane Maria response operations.

Also, the US Air National Guard created a staging area at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport for hurricane relief supplies.

For the past few days crews have been leaving from Savannah to deliver necessary items those in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Crews stocked planes with water, precooked meals and non-perishables.

Many airports in Puerto Rico aren’t fully operational, making it a difficult mission for the pilots.

Lester Holt of NBC Nightly News documented their journey.

CPT Dave Buckley of the Rhode Island National Guard was on the mission and said, “We spend most of the time training to do this overseas–over in a war zone—so, to be able to do it back home and help out our fellow American citizens here after some of these hurricanes, it’s pretty rewarding.”

One crew member commented that the devastation in Puerto Rico is the worst he has ever seen.

The next crew will be leaving around noon today, Tuesday, for the Virgin Islands to continue their mission.

WSAV has reserved a spot on that plane to get a first look at the condition on the Virgin Islands.

We will keep you updated on air and online throughout the journey.

Also, new this morning, two dozen national guard members from Iowa join those from around the nation heading for Puerto Rico. They will be providing assistance to the hurricane ravaged area.