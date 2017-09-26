Video: FEMA to hire hundreds for Havey relief

One of those looking for a job is Kalvin Cheeks.
The Houston man we interviewed last week is looking to help others like his mom, who lost her home in the storm.
“I think it’s bigger than just whether you’re a victim or a survivor,” Cheeks said. “Whether you’re living here in Houston, or in Oregon, everybody can help.”
Right now, the agency said it needs workers to assist people from Corpus Christi to Louisiana.
“The number of people that we’re going to need is obviously very high,” FEMA spokesperson Peter Herrick said. “Two-hundred fifty eight that are either on board, or in the process, and we’re still looking at a bunch more people.”
Pay ranges from $13 to $40 an hour, and the work could last for more than a year.
FEMA says it needs all types of skills, including communication, engineering and legal expertise.
Cheeks hopes to land one of those jobs.
After serving eight years in the military, he’s looking to serve once again.
“I hope that things can get rolling so that I can do my part in helping FEMA to help people that have gone through this tragedy,” Cheeks said.
FEMA says it’s not done hiring, and posting available jobs.
Officials say keep checking their website, because new types of positions are added.
